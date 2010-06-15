Toshiba's Satellite C Series Laptops Start at Just $499

It lacks the chrome refinements of pricier Toshiba models, but the C Series has a textured plastic finish, called Trax, not unlike its Tecra lineup, that looks rubbbery from afar (like Samsung's rugged netbook) and helps resist fingerprints. Both the 14- and 15-inch screen size models will have a full size keyboard and a number pad, and two large speakers above.

The starting price will get you either an Intel Celeron or AMD processor, 2GB of RAM, and a 250GB hard drive. Moving up to $599 gets you an Intel Core i3 CPU. Other options include hard drives up to 320GB in size, 802.11n Wi-Fi, and a DVD Supermulti drive.

Standard with the unit is Toshiba's suite of utilities, including the PC health monitor, Eco utility, Bulletin Board, and Reeltime.

The C Series will go on sale on June 20.