Toshiba Satellite E45t, E55t Offer Long Battery Life, Aluminum Design

With the new school season just few weeks away and the holiday shopping season soon to follow, Toshiba today unveiled a pair of affordably-priced, premium-quality laptops. Dubbed the Satellite E45t and E55t/E55Dt, the 14 and 15-inch laptops offer attractive aluminum chassis, backlight keyboards, colorful touch screens and the latest Intel 4th Generation Core Series or AMD A6 processors. We had a chance to spend a few moments with preproduction versions of the notebooks and were pleased with their premium design.

A Best Buy Exclusive, the 14-inch Satellite E45t weighs around 4 pounds and is thin and light enough to meet Intel's Ultrabook specification. The $799 laptop sports an Intel 4th Generation Core i5 CPU, a 500GB hard drive with 32GB of Flash cache and a 1366 x 768, 10-point touch screen. It also has a full array of ports, including three USB ports, HDMI out, Ethernet and an SD card reader.

We were particularly struck by the Satellite E45t's aluminum lid, deck and sides, its responsive keyboard and its large, rounded touchpad. Because it is an Ultrabook, the system comes with Nuance Dragon Assist voice control and Intel Wireless Display capability. Toshiba claims that it will last over 7 hours on a charge.

The 15-inch Satellite E55t / E55Dt will be available in both Intel and AMD-powered versions. Starting at $579, the AMD-powered E55Dt sports a quad-core A6 processor, a 750GB hard drive with no Flash cache and will come in both touch and non-touch varieties. The Intel-enabled E55t will start at $799 and feature a 4th-Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 500GB hard drive with Flash cache and a touch screen. Unfortunately, despite its larger size, the E55t / E55Dt still has a rather low-resolution 1366 x 768 display.

Both flavors of the 15-inch laptop will weigh around 5 pounds and come with the same ports and premium chassis design as the E45t, but weigh around 5 pounds instead of 4. In our brief hands-on, we were pleased to see that the E55t's keyboard comes with a numeric keypad, which makes it easy to work on spreadsheets.

The Satellite E45t will be available starting August 4th at Best Buy only with the Satellite E55t / E55Dt coming later this fall through other channels, including Toshiba.com.