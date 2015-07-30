Toshiba Expands Business 2-in-1 Lineup with $299 Encore 10

Like the looks of the Toshiba Portege Z20t, but can't afford its starting price of $1,399? Toshiba introduced a more afforable option in the Encore 10, a 10.1-inch 2-in-1 detachable that starts at $299. Powered by an Atom processor, the Encore 10 weighs 1.3 pounds — 2.6 with its keyboard — and will last up to 7 hours on a charge. Toshiba is also releasing a version, the Encore 10K, which is targeted at students. This model costs $479, but includes an extra battery in the keyboard dock, which boosts its endurance to 11 hours, according to Toshiba. Both the Encore 10 and the Encore 10K will be available mid-September, and will run Windows 10.

Both the Encore and the Encore 10K have a full HD display, 64GB solid state drive, and have 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0. On the tablet portion are microHDMI, microUSB and a microSD card slot, while the keyboard dock will have full size VGA, HDMI, Ethernet and two USB 3.0 ports. Their Intel Atom x5 quad-core processor should be powerful enough for light multitasking, as well as document editing, email and Web surfing.

Direct competition for the Encore 10 and Encore 10K include the Dell Venue 10 Pro, the Acer Aspire Switch 10E and, on the higher end, the Asus Transformer Book T300 Chi. All have 10-inch displays and detachable keyboards, and with Windows 10, the prospect of using them as tablets only is much more appealing. Toshiba's 11-hour battery life claim for the Encore 10K would make it the longest-lasting of the bunch, but we'll wait to run our test before we declare it the winner.

On the less-portable side of things, Toshiba also announced the Tecra A50, a 15.6-inch small business notebook starting at $729, and featuring an HD or full-HD display, DVD drive, full-size keyboard with number pad, and up to 8 hours of battery life. It will also pack 802.11ac Wi-Fi, two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0 port, plus full-size HDMI and VGA ports, Ethernet and an SD Card reader. Security features include Toshiba Cloud Client Manager, which lets IT departments remotely manage the notebook, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) v1.2, and optional fingerprint and Smart Card readers. The Tecra A50 will be available mid-August.