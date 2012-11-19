Top 8 Black Friday Apps: Find Bargains on Your Phone

Circulars are for suckers. Retailers and shoppers alike are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting shopping season, kicking off with Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year. The amount of sales, promotions, discounts and bargains can be overwhelming, but this year, your smartphone may be able to help you find the perfect deal.

Here are some free apps that help wrangle in sales data from all over the web, bringing organization and personalization to your holiday shopping season.

Black Friday by Fat Wallet

Platforms: iPhone

Fat Wallet, a website known for aggregating the best online deals year-round, has released a Black Friday specific app to help shoppers navigate the busiest day of the year. The app allows users to search and sort deals by store, category, brand and price range. There is also an advanced search feature that can filter results to show free shipping, doorbusters, online availability and rebates.

You can also view the actual store ads, page by page, from within the application and save them as PDF’s to read later.

BuyVia

Platforms: iPhone

BuyVia doesn’t just aggregate sales and help you find the best prices on tech gifts; it also helps organize wish lists and sends push notifications as prices fall. The information is constantly updated, so the app always has the latest discounts on technology products.

BuyVia also stands out from the crowd by employing shopping experts to find the best deals, local offers and coupons and product recommendations. These picks are constantly updated, bringing up-to-the-minute offers to this free iPhone app.

Black Friday App

Platforms: iPhone/Android

The Black Friday App brings the best parts of dealnews.com to your mobile phone. This includes browsing sales from different stores, searching for wanted items, and organizing a shopping wish list. When you sign into the app with a dealnews.com account, you can switch seamlessly between the website and the app, organizing your shopping plan from any device. The app also offers push notifications every time a new ad is posted and price comparisons for your favorite items.

We really liked the design of the Black Friday app. Stores were easy to navigate and we browsed quickly through the listings to find exactly the items we wanted.

BFAds.net Black Friday

Platforms: iPhone/Android

BFAds.net Black Friday app wants you to be prepared for your post-Thanksgiving shopping excursion. This app provides early access to sale advertisements and deals from major retailers. The process of looking through sale circulars and cutting out coupons has been completely digitized.

TGI Black Friday

Platforms: iPhone/Android

If you want the newest ads as they’re released/leaked, TGI Black Friday may become your best friend. It typically gets Black Friday ads weeks before they’re available in local newspapers and allow users to search by item or category and save desired items to a shopping list.

Viewing a product detail page from the Popular deals sections shows a description of the item as well as a list of retailers who are selling the item this season and their respective prices. Users can also browse by store and view all the sale products, by category or as one big list, and save their favorites for later.

BlackFriday.fm

Platforms:iPhone

BlackFriday.fm doesn’t just focus on the the ads, it focuses on Black Friday news. There is a Twitter-like news feed that’s constantly updated, pushing their website blog updates directly to your phone. The app also uses push notifications so that you’ll hear about deals as soon as they’re posted online, giving you an edge for any time-sensitive bargains. You can also browse by store and by category, adding your favorite items to an in-app shopping list.

Black Friday Shopper

Platforms: iPhone

Black Friday Shopper has collected ads for tons of stores (13,753 different businesses and counting) and puts them in the palm of your hand. Users can also browse sales by category or search for specific items. These deals can then be saved to a wishlist for later reference or shared via email, text, Facebook or Twitter.