Top 15 CES 2013 Celebrity Shills

At CES, the gadgets are supposed to be the star of the the show, but companies looking for an edge often turn to real-world stars to attract the maximum amount of attention to their products. This year in Las Vegas, everyone from Tim Tebow and Snooki to Carrot Top and Kelly LeBrock (yes, of Weird Science fame) will be shilling new gear. Here's our list of the celebs (and tech) to see at CES 2013.

Snooki (Snooki Couture)

The "Jersey Shore" is coming to Vegas. The littlest Guidette, Snooki, will launch her official line of headphones and accessories, dubbed Snooki Couture. Fans of the best-selling author should head over to the Zeikos/iHip booth (LVCC, South Hall 1, #21142) on January 9th from 1 to 3 p.m. We're predicting a lot of rhinestones and pastels.

LL Cool J (Boomdizzle)

Ladies may love Cool James, but rapper/actor LL Cool J will be all about the tech at CES 2013. During the show the G.O.A.T. will be promoting Boomdizzle, his online community for aspiring artists, and its Liquid MyConnect Studio app. Fans of the "NCIS: Los Angeles" star can catch him at the Los Vegas Convention Center in South Hall 3 at 4:30 p.m. on January 8th.

Kelly LeBrock (Velodyne Acoustics)

Just call it a case of weird science. Actress Kelly LeBrock will be adding a touch of 80s-era sex appeal to Velodyne Acoustics (Venetian Ballroom, #71115; Venetian Tower, Suite 30-131). No word on whether she'll be donning her signature red dress, but we're sure her daily appearances will be entertaining nonetheless.

Maroon 5 (Qualcomm)

Qualcomm's pulling out all the stops for the keynote kickoff. The wireless giant has booked Grammy Award-winning pop/rock band Maroon 5 to warm up the crowd in a pre-show performance. Give us your best Mick Jagger impersonation on Monday, January 7th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Venetian Hotel's Palazzo Ballroom.

Felicia Day

CES is only is good as its celebrity ambassador, and this year's pick is none other than queen of all geekdom Felicia Day. Since appearing in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in the early 2000s, Day's career has exploded online as she developed the popular Web series "The Guild" and starred in "Dr. Horrible's Sing-a-Long Blog" and "Dragon Age: Redemption."

In addition to her online and Hollywood appearances, Day has also done voiceovers for a number of top video games, including "Fallout: New Vegas" and "Guild Wars 2." All of the above makes Day the perfect choice for the year's biggest tech show.

Tim Tebow and Ludacris (Soul Electronics)

One's a chart-topping rapper/actor with a successful cognac brand. The other is a Heisman trophy winner that launched an Internet craze named in his honor. Both will be lending their considerable star power to Soul Electronics during CES 2013.

Tim Tebow will be on hand at the Venetian (Venetian Tower, #31-234) at 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 10 to launch his brand-new headphone line. Night owls can party with Chris "Ludacris" Bridges at TAO Nightclub at 10 p.m.

Bill Duke (Qubeey)

Actor/director Bill Duke will be on hand to lend a little gravitas to the show. Duke is scheduled to appear at the Qubeey booth (LVCC, South Hall 4, #36156) at 2 p.m. January 9th. There he will be discussing his collaboration with Qubeey to distribute "The Menace," Duke's suspenseful choose-your-own-adventure flick using Qubeey's technology.

Travis Barker (Pioneer Electronics)

You've got to hand it to Travis Barker--the man is prolific. He rocketed to stardom playing drums for Blink 182, but that didn't stop him from touring with other bands, starting a clothing company and producing hits for some of hip-hop's heavyhitters.

Now Barker is bringing some of his epicness to the CES floor on behalf of Pioneer Electronics (LVCC, North Hall Booth #1101) from 12 to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on January 8th. If you happen to stop by, be sure to snap a photo with Barker's classic 1951 Chevy ... oh, and check out Pioneer's audio products.

Rohan Marley (House of Marley)

It's all love at the House of Marley Booth (LVCC, Central Hall, #10544). Rohan Marley returns to the CES show floor to display the company's latest batch of eco-friendly products. Stop by the booth on January 8th and 9th from 1 to 3 p.m. to take part in the most irie tech party in Vegas.

50 Cent (SMS Audio)

Hip-hop star and actor 50 Cent isn't a businessman. He's a business, man. And that business brings Fiddy back to Vegas to show off the newest additions to his SMS Audio headphone line. The rap mogul will have a lot to talk about with the recent news that rapper/producer Timbaland has signed on as a significant investor in the brand. 50 will be in the building on January 9th at 3 p.m. at the SMS Audio Booth (LVCC, South Hall 1, #20206).

Lil Twist (Nikura)

Rapper Lil Twist (a.k.a. one of Justin Bieber's swaggy bros) will be attending CES to bring some swag to Nikura. For those of you unfamiliar with Nikura, the company makes high-quality tech accessories such as car and wall chargers and headphones. So if you want to meet Young Money's latest rookie and check out some new tech accessories, head down to LVCC, South Hall 4, #37134 on January 10th.

Carrot Top (Gibson Guitar)

During the hustle and bustle of CES, we could all use a laugh. Fortunately, Gibson has you covered with the comedic stylings of Carrot Top. If prop comedy isn't your thing, Gibson will also be hosting a number of performances during the show at the Gibson Guitar Tent (LVCC, CES Central Plaza, CP-30). Specific dates and times have yet to be released, so stay tuned.

Rev. Run (Jabra)

Whose house? It will definitely be Run's house from 12 to 1 p.m. on January 8th at Jabra's booth (LVCC, Central Hall, #11608). The hip-hop reverend will be holding court while promoting Jabra's latest audio peripheral. DJ Ruckus will also be in attendance to keep the party moving.

Lemmy Kilmister (Krusell International AB)

Lemmy Kilmister, founding member of Motorhead, will be debuting the Motorheadphones brand at CES 2013. Designed for those born to rock, the Motorheadphones are supposed to be 6 to 10 times more powerful than the average headphone. Lemmy will be on hand at the Krusell International AB booth (LVCC, South Hall 4, #35801) at 4 p.m. on January 8 for the stateside debut.

will.i.am (Next Generation of Innovators keynote)

While not shilling a product directly, former Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am has a solid tech résumé. In addition to being a shareholder in Beats Electronics, will.i.am is also Intel's "director of creative innovation." He has also launched the i.am foto.sosho, an iPhone camera accessory. Fans of the artist can catch him participating in The Next Generation of Innovation keynote on January 8 at 11 a.m. at the Las Vegas Hilton Theater.

