Top 13 Apple iPhone 4S Cases

It might not be called the iPhone 5, but that doesn't make Apple's new smartphone any less exciting and deserving of your love, which you can show by protecting it from bumps and scratches. One of these fun and funky cases is sure to be the right fit for your style.

Griffin Reveal Orbit

For a style that's out of this world, the Griffin Reveal Orbit covers your Apple iPhone 4S in a polycarbonate shell that's punctuated by translucent domed portholes. For $29.99, at griffintechnology.com you can choose from blue, white, or gray.

Incipio OffGrid Backup Battery Case

With the Incipio OffGrid Backup Battery iPhone 4S Case, you can add some juice to your smartphone from anywhere. The 1450 mAh battery booster plugs into your Apple device and charges via microUSB. Four blue LED lights at the base let you know how much power you have left. For $69.99 at www.myincipio.com, you can choose from black, pink, red, or white.

Case-Mate Vroom

The auto enthusiast in your life will love this black tire-tread patterned protective case. The $14.99 Case-Mate Vroom (www.case-mate.com) is an affordable polycarbonate case that will protect your loved one's iPhone 4S from scratches, bumps, and bruises.

id America Cushi

Colorful characters will appreciate the various styles available for the id America Cushi iPhone 4S case (www.id-case.com). The back of this shell is made of shock-absorbing EVA foam and can be had for $11.99 in the New York, Rainbow, or Suburban designs.

Ballistic Universal Sport

You can't get much more secure than protecting your iPhone 4S with the $29.99 Ballistic Universal Sport. This black case, available at www.goballisticcase.com, sports a Velcro-close top flap, a belt clip, and a plastic vent to make sure you can still hear your ring tone.

Cygnett Ripple

The Cygnett Ripple, available in blue or black at www.cygnett.com, just feels good in your hand. The translucent wave-like pattern in the TPU plastic brings tranquility to an otherwise hectic day, while the raised edges protects your iPhone 4S against in-bag bumps. And isn't a little peace of mind worth $16.99?

XtremeMac Tuffwrap Shift

You can really leave your mark on the XtremeMac Tuffwrap Shift iPhone 4S case (www.xtrememac.com). Thanks to a special coating on the TPU plastic of this $29.99 shell that changes with the heat of your hand and head, you can see the blue, green, gray, orange, pink, or purple change shades.

Griffin Outfit Crackle

For the acid-wash fans out there, the $29.99 Griffin Outfit Crackle (www.griffintechnology.com) features a distressed look that resembles plastic that's been slightly melted. But this polycarbonate case will still protect your iPhone 4S from bumps and bruises, and it's available in black with green or red.

Incipio Triad Hard Shell Case

It's like a three-piece suit for your smartphone. The Incipio Triad Hard Shell iPhone 4S Case is made up of three chunks of polycarbonate that fit together perfectly to dress up your device. For $29.99 at www.myincipio.com, you can choose from black on black, black on red, pink and gray, or white and gray.

Case-Mate Brushed Aluminum

Add a metallic sheen to that super-sleek iPhone 4S with the Case-Mate Brushed Aluminum shell (www.case-mate.com). It will cost you a hefty $40, but the protection of metal is tough to argue with. Choose from silver or black finishes.

Waterfield Designs iPhone Wallet

Way more than just a shell, the $39 Waterfield Designs iPhone 4S Wallet (www.sfbags.com) can fit an Apple smartphone in or out of a bump case. You can choose from black or brown naturally tanned exteriors. Inside you'll find space for cash and credit cards as well.

Hard Candy Orchid Case

For a more feminine look, the Hard Candy Orchid iPhone 4S Case ($34.95; www.hardcandy.com) features touches of rubber matched with a highly glossy polycarbonate exterior that's clad in a sophisticated orchid-like pattern.

iLuv iCC765 Aurora Glow-in-the-Dark

You'll be excited for night to fall with the iCC765 Aurora Glow-in-the-Dark iPhone 4S case from iLuv. Available in blue and pink, green and blank, or white and black, this $24.95 silicone shell (www.iluv.com) lights up when the lights go down.