Top 10 Teched-Out Cars of the New York Auto Show

The New York International Auto Show is in full swing and that means you can get inside and mingle among some of the newest, most desirable vehicles in the world. But even if you can't get to the show you can still get a look at the coolest cars around. We've rounded up 10 best tech-out cars of the New York Auto Show and they're all sure to impress. So read on to see some of the most lusted after vehicles in the world.

Terrafugia Transition

The talk of the New York Auto Show, the Terrafugia Transition is the car that we've been promised for years, a road-going vehicle that can take to the sky. While driving, the Terrafugia's wings remain folded up at its sides. When you're ready to take flight, flip a switch inside the cockpit and the vehicle's 26-foot, 6-inch wings unfold allowing you to drive down the runway and into the air. The price of this amazing vehicle? A cool $280,000.

Infiniti LE Concept

Infiniti's LE Concept is the ultimate convergence of consumer and eco-friendly technology. From it's Intel Atom processor-powered to its wireless inductive charging station, the LE Concept is truly the vehicle of the future. And while it's only a concept for now, Infiniti claims that the majority of the ideas behind the LE Concept will be implemented two years from now when it debuts its first full-size zero emissions luxury sedan.

BMW i8 Spyer

When BMW introduced its i8 concept in July 2011, it was a smash hit. Now, less than a year (and an appearance in Mission Impossible 4) later, BMW has rolled out a topless version of its sleek gas-electric hybrid. Although it didn't make a showing at the NY Auto Show, the car was revealed a day before press events kicked off, its presence was certainly felt. The i8 Spyder carries over much of the styling of the standard i8, but gives the driver the chance to breath by chopping off the top and removing the rear-seats. But don't get too attached to the i8 Spyder. Chances are you won't see anything like this on the road for quite some time. The tech that pulls it all together on the other hand, should be making its way into vehicles in the coming years.

Audi A7

Audi's A7 is a rare bird. Not only has it received high marks for its supremely aggressive road-holding prowess and elegant design, but its advanced telematics system has managed to garner some series praise as well. Which is why when Audi showed up to the New York Auto Show with a newly teched-out A7 in tow, we knew we had to take a look. So what kind of goodies did Audi throw into its luxury sports sedan? How about 3G network access, a 30GB hard drive, two SDcard slot, iPad/iPhone integration and rear-seat DVD entertainment system. And if that's not enough for you, Audio is also continuing to offer its incredible Google Earth integration, which allows users to zoom in to a distance of just 50-yards.

Rolls Royce Phantom II

If the luxury of Audi's A7 if far too banal for your taste, then perhaps you'd feel more at home in Rolls Royce's Phantom II. The first Rolls to receive a true tech treatment, the Phantom II features a massive 8.8-inch in-dash display, built-in iPhone/iPod dock and smartphone integration. Rear seat passengers have access to two 12-inch displays that fold out from back of the front seats. And if there's nothing good on, you can always fold over the displays turning them into tray tables.

Bentley Continental GTC V-8

Maybe the aircraft carrier-sized Rolls Royce Phantom II isn't how you imagine yourself ducking the proletariat. In that case, may we suggest Bentley's ridiculously fast Continental GTC V-8. Producing 500 bucking horsepower and 487 lb-ft of tire-melting torque, the GTC V-8 is the rich man's dragster. But it's not all about power and opulence. This Bentley also has serious brains. With its crystal clear 7-inch LCD touchscreen display, iPhone/iPod dock, DVD and CD changers and SDcard reader, the GTC V-8 has more than enough tech to keep even the biggest tech-head happy. Now if only we could park one in our driveway.

Mazda Takeri Concept

Mazda's fierce Takeri Concept matches its fearsome exterior styling with a host of technological wizardry both under the hood and behind the wheel. The Takeri, which Mazda says will make it to market 90 percent intact,features a SKYACTIVE-D clean diesel engine, as well as Mazda's i-stop start-stop and i-ELOOP regenerative braking systems. Inside, the Takeri gets an infotainment system complete with touchscreen interface, three-spoke steering wheel, paddle shifters and alloy pedals.

Mercedes Benz SL 65 AMG

Whoever said the age of massive engines and stupifying output numbers seems to have forgot to let Mercedes Benz in on the news. That automakers latest piece of mechanical mayhem comes from its AMG division and packs a V-12 engine that produces 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. Those mind boggling numbers come wrapped in some of the sexiest sheet metal on the road. Mercedes has even thrown in its newest mbrace 2 telematics system bumping the SL 65 AMG's desirability levels to unprecedented heights.

Chevy Spark

Chevrolet's Spark is set to hit the road later this year at the paltry starting price of $12,995. But that wasn't the news we were interested in hearing. No, the big news for us was that nearly all trim levels of the soon-to-be-released minicar, with the exception of the aforementioned $12,995 model, would come standard with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with smartphone integration. Better still, the system will support full smartphone and app integration. So what does the Spark look like? Think the Fiat 500 with four doors instead of just two. But will the Spark be a big enough hit for the Bow Tie? We'll find out when the Spark lands in showrooms this Fall.

Nissan NV200 Taxi of Tomorrow

One of the most interesting vehicles at the New York International Auto Show was also the most practical. Nissan's Taxi of Tomorrow gave us a glimpse at what we can expect to see roaming the streets of New York in the coming years. The new cab, which is based on Nissan's NV200, features improved leg room and handicap accessibility than current cabs. For the tech minded passenger, the Taxi of Tomorrow also includes two USB charging ports in the back seats as well as a 12-volt charger. Carbon activated ceiling material will help keep the "cab" smell out of the cab, while breathable easy-to-clean material cover the seats. With some of the most passenger space of any cab in the country, we can't wait to take a ride in this yellow wonder.