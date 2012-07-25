Today's Deal: HDMI Switcher 3 Port $24.95

Most new televisions now have more than 2 HDMI ports, but if you have a television more than 2 years old, it would more than likely only have 1 HDMI port. With all the new electronics and cable boxes that have HDMI support, it's hard juggle so many ports. You plug one thing in and unplug something else. A solution for this would be getting an HDMI Switcher.

Features:

IR extender receiver

3 extra HDMI ports

Full HD 1080P

Up to 24 bit color depth

HDMI pass-through

HDCP pass-through

Compatible with HDMI 1.3 devices

