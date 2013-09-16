T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Pre-Orders Begin Sept. 18

If you're a T-Mobile customer clamoring for Samsung's newly-revealed Galaxy Note 3, the wait is almost over. The carrier is opening up pre-orders for the Note 3 on Wednesday, Sept. 18th, allowing customers to reserve the phablet for $199 down and 24 monthly payments of $21.

Improving on last year's Galaxy Note II, the Galaxy Note 3 has a 5.7-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel Super AMOLED display. Running on a TouchWiz-skinned version of Android 4.3, the device packs a 2.3-GHz Samsung Exynos quad-core processor with 3GB of RAM. The Note 3 features a 13-MP rear camera with a 2-MP shooter in the front, and the device will support simultaneous photo and video shooting between the two lenses.

Samsung's signature S Pen will have more functionality than ever on the Note 3. The new Action Memo feature will make your handwritten notes interactive, whether you jot down a friend's phone number or your workplace's address. With the added Scrapbooker function, users can save any content they find on the Web by simply circling it with the S Pen. These features, along with Screen Write, S Finder and Pen Window aim to make the Note 3's S Pen more handy than ever.

We had some hands-on time with the Note 3 at this year's IFA, and were very impressed with the phablet's sleek design, dual-window multitasking and bevy of beefed-up S Pen functions. T-Mobile users can head to the carrier's official website to secure their Note 3 pre-orders, which are expected to ship by Oct. 2.