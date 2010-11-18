TJ Maxx and Marshalls Selling iPad for $399

We're sure you've often wondered why Bed, Bath, and Beyond can sell eReaders and CVS can sell netbooks, but your favorite discount department store can't sell iPads. Wonder no longer, because TJ Maxx has just started selling the 16GB Wi-Fi only iPad at some of its retail stores for the amazing low price of just $399.

Update: According to Mac Rumors, at least a few Marshalls stores now have the $399 iPad as well. This makes sense because Marshalls and TJ Maxx are owned by the same company.

We can't wait to see a commercial that shows Apple's CEO dialing up Foxconn to order more units as a narrator says: "Steven makes tablet computers, but his Chinese isn't very good. When he called his supplier in Shenzhen to order more units, he meant to ask for one million units, but instead asked for ten million. What will he do with the extra 9 million iPads? His Mandarin mistake will be your Marshall's shopportunity."

An Engadget reader snapped a few pictures of iPads sitting next to the discount clothing rack at a Mount Vernon TJ Maxx and the site called several other Maxx outlets that also said they are stocking the device or will have it available by Black Friday. It is not available online.

What's interesting is that the $399 price point is $100 lower than you'll find anywhere else. So anyone who wants the entry-level iPad for the holiday season should try their local TJ Maxx stores before anyplace else.

