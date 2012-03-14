The New iPad Hits 8 a.m. Friday, March 16: Everything You Need to Know

Campers, get your tents packed! The all-new Apple iPad is coming to Apple stores physical and digital in the U.S., Canada, France, Japan, Switzerland, and several other countries at 8 a.m. local time Friday morning. Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned the third-generation iPad would be available on March 16 during last week's signature keynote, but the specific time and list of countries are new details.

If you can't wait to get your hands on Apple's new slate and its eye-popping Retina display, here's everything you need to know.

via Apple