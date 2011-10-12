Cadillac CUE Infotainment System Test Drive

Cadillac is hoping to raise the bar for in-car infotainment with CUE, which integrates touch technology, apps, proximity sensors, voice control, and all sorts of other goodies to make your ride more fun--without being distracting. We got to spend a good 20 minutes with the new Cadillac User Experience and came away impressed with the features Cadillac packed into this elegantly designed system. Check out more details and hands-on video below.

CUE is essentially three parts in one including an 8-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system, a capacitive HVAC cluster located directly below that, and a fully customizable instrument panel. It's the 8-inch capacitive touchscreen that really got our attention. Cadillac loaded it up with a slew of industry firsts including haptic feedback, multi-touch gestures, and proximity sensing features.

Including haptic feedback with a touchscreen display would seem like a no brainer at this point, but Cadillac is the first to include it as part of an in-dash infotainment system. During our hands on we tried scrolling through a list of XM Radio stations and found that the haptic feedback was quick and responsive without feeling overwhelming. It made scrolling through lists and selecting various settings feel much more natural.

Multitouch gesturing is another feature that feels as though it should have been included with in-dash systems for years, but is only now being introduced. With CUE, users are able to perform pinch-to-zoom, swipe, and other movements similar to those found on your everyday touchscreen smartphone.

CUE's proximity sensor kicks in when you move your hand within a few inches of the display, automatically calling up several command buttons. While using CUE's navigation component we moved our hand up to the screen and several buttons popped up that allowed us to change our destination and switch our view of the map among other things. But once, we moved away our hand, the buttons slid back down, giving us a full view of the navigation map.

CUE's capacitive HVAC cluster was also an impressive feature. Like the touchscreen display located above it, the cluster offers haptic feedback. Making the cluster all digital means that Cadillac could hollow out the back of it. As a result, you get a 1.8 liter storage area that includes two USB ports for importing media.

One of the coolest features included in CUE is the fully customizable 12.3-inch. digital instrument cluster. Users can switch between simple, enhanced, performance, and balanced themed displays. Switching between the themes brought up a cool looking animation, that spun the tachometer and speedometer until the new theme was selected. It's a simple trick, but it works.

Overall, we came out impressed with Cadillac's new offering. If you're in the market for a new Caddy, we would suggest holding off until the 2012 model year, when CUE will debut in the XTS and ATS luxury sedans and SRX luxury crossover.