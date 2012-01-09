TeleNav's Scout Lets You Sync Navigation Between Your iPhone, Car, And The Web

LAS VEGAS -- TeleNav has announced its newest iPhone location-based app here at CES. Known as Scout, the app builds on TeleNav's previous navigation app efforts by giving users the ability to sync Scout with the company's Scout.me location-based website, eliminating the need to search for locations and directions on the web and having to later input them into your phone's navigation app.

The Scout app is centered around its My Dashboard, a customizable homescreen from which users can access real-time commute times to saved locations or search for saved favorites and new locations. Scout also features, My Routes, TeleNav's turn-by-turn navigation service; My Traffic, which offers real-time traffic on demand; and My Places, which gives users the ability to search for new locations near a specific destination.

Other features include, My Favorites, from which you can saved favorite places online and send them to Scout; My People, an option that lets you select and get directions for contacts saved on your iPhone; and My Music, which lets you control music on your iPhone without having to exit the Scout app.

To help people integrate their web-based navigation searches with the Scout app, TeleNav has also launched Scout.me, a companion website to the Scout app. According to TeleNav, most people start searching for directions to locations and events from their office or home computer. With Scout.me, users can sync the searches they perform online with the Scout app, saving them the hassle of having to re-enter the information on the app later.

But TeleNav didn't stop there. TeleNav also announced they are teaming with Ford to bring their navigation app to Ford's Sync AppLink. With AppLink, users will be able to connect their Scout-enabled iPhone directly to their AppLink-equipped vehicle and control the app via their car's steering wheel buttons or voice command. TeleNav has also struck a deal with Sony to bring its TeleNav GPS software to Sony's in-dash A/V receivers.