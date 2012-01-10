Targus Announces New Cases for iPad 2, Kindle Fire, Kobo Vox and More

LAS VEGAS -- Protect your eReader or small tablet with simple style with help from Targus. At CES 2012, the company unveiled new cases customized to fit the latest devices from Amazon and Kobo along with one new multifunctional case for the iPad 2.

Kindle owners will appreciate the 6" Folio for the Kindle Touch ($29.99)—with a padded exterior and a soft-lined interior for protection—and the 7" Slim Folio for the Amazon Kindle ($29.99), which also has a protective padded shell along with storage space for accessories. The 7" Slim Folio is also compatible with Kobo's Vox eReader. So far, the only color option for these cases is Charcoal Gray.

The company has a slightly fancier option for the Amazon Kindle Fire: the Targus Vuscape. The form-fitting case protects the eReader and can also transform into a stand for hands-free reading. The Vuscape comes in black faux leather and goes for $39.99.

On the tablet front, Targus offers a business-focused iPad 2 case called the SpinPad. The hard-shell case has a rotating stand, a handgrip and a foldable handle, so you have plenty of options for propping up your tablet. Targus says the case is also compatible with Apple's Smart Cover. The SpinPad sells for $59.99, and is available now—along with the company's other above-mentioned cases.