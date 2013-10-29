Tablet World Series Game 4: Transformer Book T100 vs. Surface Pro 2

With three of the Penultimate Four tablets decided, we move today to game 4 of the 2013 Tablet World Series. Today's match-up pits two Windows slates against each other as the ASUS Transformer Book T100 takes on Microsoft's Surface Pro 2.

Starting at just $349 for the 32GB model, the Transformer Book T100 is one of the best deals in tech today, coming with a keyboard, full Windows 8.1 and a free copy of Office Home and Student. But this 10.1-inch slate is more than just a bargain as its 1366 x 768 IPS screen provides wide viewing angles while its quad-core Bay Trail processor provides performance that's good enough for light gaming and 12.5 hours of battery life.

Made to compete with laptops and tablets alike, the Surface Pro 2 sports a powerful Intel 4th Generation Core i5 CPU, a gorgeous 1080p screen, an active stylue and a speedy SSD. However, this Windows 8.1 slate doesn't come cheap as it packs a starting price of $899, without the much-needed $130 Type Cover keyboard.

So who gets to advance: the plucky, budget-friendly ASUS Transformer Book T100 or the powerful Surface Pro 2? Only you (and your fellow readers) can decide. Vote in the poll below through tomorrow, October 30, 2013 at 9 a.m. ET.

