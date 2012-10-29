Tablet World Series Game 5: Microsoft Surface vs. Google Nexus 7

Last week's contest between the Google Nexus 7 and Apple iPad mini wasn't much of one, with the Nexus 7 emerging victorious in a rout which saw them take home a whopping 86.18% of the vote. With Google's opus moving onto the next round, the sledding doesn't get any easier as the Menlo Park-based squad gets to take on Redmond's very own Microsoft Surface tablet. Before you cast your ballots, read on as we briefly rundown each side's strengths and weaknesses.

Microsoft Surface

The Surface represents Microsoft's debut into both the tablet and overall hardware arenas, and its more than a worthy contender. There are several draws here, including long battery life, innovative Touch and Type covers as well as spacious 32GB and 64GB storage options. We prefer the Type cover since it provides good tactile feedback, which made for a more pleasant and typing experience than using the Touch cover did.

However, that's not to say that the Surface doesn't have weak points that the Nexus 7 can exploit. For starters, the Microsoft app store has fewer than 5,000 apps, so it has a long way to go on the content front. Also, the 1-MP front and rear facing cameras snap some of the lowest-quality shots we've ever seen a mobile device take. The Surface is also much pricier than the Nexus 7. The 8GB Nexus will run you $199, and it tops out with the $249 16GB option. The cheapest Surface will run you $499. While its got double the storage of the most expensive Nexus 7, it ships without a Touch or Type cover. Touch covers starts at $119.99, while Type covers start at $129.99.

Google Nexus 7

The Nexus 7, which got Editors' Choice marks from us, is a premium budget tablet that combines speedy performance, attractive design and a robust selection of content with bargain basement asking prices. Its 1.3-GHz Nvidia Tegra 3 processor rarely falters, making for a silky smooth user experience.

In this matchup, the Surface will no doubt take advantage of the fact that it can store much more data than the Nexus 7 can. As we mentioned before, the smallest Surface has 32GB of space, while the largest Nexus 7 only musters up 16GB. The fact that the Nexus 7 lacks a microSD card slot only compounds this problem. It also lacks a back-facing camera, but considering that the Surface takes such low-quality shots, the Nexus 7 doesn't get penalized as much as it would have if the Surface's cameras produced decent images.

So which tablet is your favorite? Vote below between now and Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. EST, and stay tuned for the results.

