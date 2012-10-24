Tablet World Series Game 2: Microsoft Surface vs. Barnes and Noble Nook HD+, Voting Ends 10/25 at 8:00 a.m.

After yesterday's win by ASUS Transformer Pad Infinity TF700 over Apple's full-sized iPad in the battle of 10-inchers, we turn to a fight between two rookies. The first, Microsoft's Surface, comes from a tech giant looking to muscle its way back into the tablet market, while the other, the Barnes and Noble HD+, comes from a bookseller turned tablet maker expanding its lineup of already successful tablets.

Which will be come out the winner? That's up to you. But before you cast your vote, take a quick look at what makes these contenders special.

Microsoft Surface

Microsoft's Surface marks a huge departure from many of the company's established norms, the biggest of which is the decision to develop its own hardware. The Surface also represents Microsoft's effort to merge the tablet and PC worlds via its Windows 8 operating system. This fact alone, has been met with much trepidation.

The base Microsoft Surface, which runs Windows RT, features an Nvidia Tegra 3 processor, 2GB of RAM and oodles of ports and connectivity ports. This 10-inch tablet offers a 1366 x 768 resolution display, weighs in at 1.5 pounds and measures just 0.4 inches thick. Storage options include a $499 32GB version without a touch keyboard cover. To get the keyboard cover and tablet, you'll have to fork over $599. You can also pick up a 64GB version with a touch keyboard included for $699.

The Surface is an extremely important product for Microsoft and could help ensure its relevance in the tablet game or prove the company should stick to making software.

Barnes and Noble Nook HD+

The Nook HD+ is Barnes and Noble's first full-size tablet, and sports a 9-inch 1920 x 1080 display. Inside, the HD+ runs on a 1.5-GHz dual-core TI OMAP processor, the same chip found in Amazon's Kindle Fire HD. Barnes and Noble is offering two versions of the Nook HD+, a 16GB model priced at $269 and a 32GB model priced at $299. If that's not enough storage for you, Barnes and Noble has also equipped the HD+ with an microSD card slot expandable up to 32GB.

There are some trade-offs to the Nook HD+, specifically its lack of a front- or rear-facing camera. The fact that the Nook HD+ runs on a modified version of Android, also means that it doesn't get full access to the Google Play store, meaning its app library will be limited compared to a true Android experience.

So which of these two tablets should take game 2? Cast your vote below!

