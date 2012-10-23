Tablet World Series Game 1: Apple iPad v.s. ASUS Transformer Pad Infinity, Voting Ends 10/24 at 8:00 a.m.

The first round of our 2012 Tablet World Series kicks off today and right out of the gate, the opponents are stacked. This game is a grudge match between Apple's new iPad and ASUS' Transformer Pad Infinity TF700. Check out the stats below for a quick refresher on these 10-inch tablet titans before casting your vote.

Apple iPad

The perennial favorite, though never able to take home the grand prize, the iPad is the cream of the crop of 10-inch tablets. With its gorgeous Retina Display, improved camera and 4G LTE data, not to mention its massive app library, the new iPad represents, for many users, everything that a tablet should be.

But few things in the tech world are perfect, and the iPad is no different. Our biggest complaints about this Editors' Choice winner was that its front-facing camera doesn't support HD and its left side can get a bit warmer than we'd like under heavy use.

ASUS Transformer Pad Infinity TF700

The best ASUS has to offer, the Transformer Pad Infinity TF700 sports a sharp 1920 x 1200 display and is powered by one of Nvidia's powerful quad-core Tegra 3 processors. But that's not all the TF700 has to offer. This 10 incher also offers all-day battery life and a good suite of bundled apps.

But like the iPad, the Editors' Choice-winning Transformer Pad Infinity is not without its flaws. The tablet's sole speaker is situated on its back left side, where it can be easily covered by your hand when holding it in landscape mode. We also noticed that the display can become distorted when a significant amount of pressure is applied.

So which one of these tablets will take the first round for themselves? Cast your vote below and let your voice be heard.

