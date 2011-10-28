Tablet World Series Championship Game: ThinkPad Tablet vs. Sony Tablet S. Voting Ends 10/31 at 9 a.m. ET.

After six rounds of tablet action, it all comes down to this. For the title in this year's Tablet World Series, Lenovo's ThinkPad Tablet faces off against Sony's Tablet S. In case you don't know much about these super slates, here's a quick rundown of their capabilities.

Update (10/31): The ThinkPad Tablet has won by a wide margin of 63 to 37!

Sony Tablet S

The Sony Tablet S isn't your average 10-inch Android Honeycomb tablet. With a special folding design, the ability to use it as TV remote, and access to PlayStation games, this slate stands out in a crowd.

However, the Tablet S is far from perfect. In our testing, the tablet suffered from plenty of lag. DLNA sharing was also hit-or-miss.

Sony Tablet S Review

Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet

The first serious Android business tablet, Lenovo's 10-inch ThinkPad Tablet has an active stylus which uses N-Trig DuoSense technology and a powerful note-taking app which converts your scribbles into ASCII text. Better still, the ThinkPad tablet features the encryption and remote wipe capability IT departments demand. UI enhancements like Lenovo's App wheel and the ability to close programs from the layers menu round out this unique offering.

Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet Review

Which tablet gets to be the world champion and which goes home empty handed? Vote in the poll below by Monday, 10/31 at 9 a.m. ET to help decide.

[polldaddy poll=5621031]