T-Mobile Testing iPhone on 4G, Bringing 4G to 14 New Metro Areas

T-Mobile recently announced that it's expanding its 4G network by the end of the year, reaching 14 new metro areas. The cellphone carrier also announced that it has been testing unlocked iPhone speeds on T-Mobile's 4G network. This opens the floor to many questions regarding the fact that many speculated T-Mobile would wait to debut the iPhone on its network until its 4G LTE network rolled out.

The following cities soon will receive 4G coverage through T-Mobile, with voice and data enhancements and in-building coverage, by the end of 2012: New York; Newark, N.J.; Boston and Cambridge, Mass.; Springfield, Mass.; Providence, R.I.; Philadelphia; Detroit and Warren, Mich.; Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas; Austin, Texas; San Antonio; and Tampa, Fla.

T-Mobile says it is in the planning stages of expanding its 4G network to Los Angeles and San Diego, which is where it said customers are experiencing "iPhone 'speed sightings' on T-Mobile's 4G network." This is potentially exciting news for Apple fans on T-Mobile; many speculated that the iPhone wouldn't premier on T-Mobile until mid-2013, when the carrier plans to roll out 4G LTE. Looks like T-Mobile customers may get their Christmas wish a little earlier than they expected.