T-Mobile iPhone 5 Slower Than Galaxy Note II in Early LTE Speed Tests

T-Mobile's LTE network is blazing fast, but the speeds will definitely vary from one device to the next. At least based on early testing here at the carrier's launch event, the T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy Note II trumps the provider's iPhone 5 on Speedtest.net.

When we ran the Speedtest.net app on the Note II, we saw download speeds as fast as 60.1 Mbps, versus a high of 48.43 on the iPhone 5. Most test runs on the Note II were higher than 55 Mbps, while the iPhone 5 dropped as low as 13 Mbps.

The Note II's upload speeds ranged from 21 to 28 Mbps, compared to a high of 14.5 for the iPhone 5 on T-Mobile. On a second iPhone 5 the speeds were slower, ranging from 19 to 42 Mbps downloads and 7.5 to 11.1 Mbps up.

To be fair, T-Mobile's network isn't even officially launched yet in New York City. We also weren't testing on a fully loaded network. But at least in this somewhat controlled environment the Note II came out on top. Part of this advantage could have to do with faster processing speeds or the Note II's antenna placement.

We also tested the HTC One on T-Mobile's LTE network, which offered average speeds in between the iPhone 5 and Note II. The One consistently delivered download rates in the 35 Mbps range, with uploads varying from 13 to 25 Mbps.

We look forward to testing all of these phones in the real world to see how fast they pull down Web pages, stream video and more.