New iPads Hitting T-Mobile in Nov. for $0 Down with Free Data

T-Mobile announced today that it's giving Apple's newest iPads the un-carrier treatment. Starting Nov. 1, T-Mobile customers can purchase a 16GB iPad Air for $0 and get a tiny 200MB amount of data free for as long as they own the tablet. The carrier will also begin selling the smaller iPad mini with Retina display later in the month for no money down.

If you opt for the iPad Air, you'll have to fork over 24 equal monthly payments of $26.25 for the 16GB model. The 32GB Air can be purchased for $99.99 down, while the 64GB can be had for $199.99 down. Both of those versions will require the same 24 equal monthly payments of $26.25, until the full cost of the slates are paid off.

Go for the iPad mini with Retina display with 16GB of storage and you'll pay 24 monthly payments of $22.08. The 32GB and 64GB models will cost $99.99 and $199.99 down with 24 monthly payments of $22.08. If you're looking to save some cash you can get the original iPad mini 16GB model for $0 down and 24 payments of $17.91.

T-Mobile says voice customers can also purchase "always-on" Simple Choice plans for $10 a month with unlimited data including 500MB of 4G LTE data a month. If you want more high-speed data, you'll have to pay $10 a month for each additional 2GB. If you don't plan on being away from a hotspot often, you can also signup for weekly plans, which offer 1GB of LTE data for $10 a week. Daily passes are also available with 500MB of data for $5 a week.

The new iPad Air features a slimmer, lighter design, weighing in at just 1-pound. It also includes a faster 64-bit A7 processor and improved graphics performance. The iPad mini with Retina display gets a new 2048 x 1536-pixel resolution screen, as well as the aforementioned A7 chip found in the iPad Air. Wi-Fi only versions of the new iPad Air start at $499, while the iPad mini with Retina display starts at $399.