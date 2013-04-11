BlackBerry Tops Lists of Smartphone Brands Consumers Would Never Buy

Good news. BlackBerry overtook iPhones and Android phones in a survey. Bad news. It was in the "I would never use this smartphone" category. The survey, conducted by financial firm Raymond James, also asked respondents what features influence their phone buying decisions.

Of the 250 people who participated in the survey, 19.7% said they would never buy an iPhone, 31.3% said they'd never buy an Android, and a whopping 71.4% said they'd never buy a BlackBerry. It's a pretty small number of respondents, so the results are in no way conclusive, but it's sure an accurate reflection of how Android and iOS dominate the smartphone market today. Combined, the two dominant mobile operating systems make up for 91.1% of all the smartphones shipped in the fourth quarter of 2012, or 87.6% of all the smartphones shipped last year.

BlackBerry's recent financial results are far more rosy than this survey as the company actually turned a profit after years of losses. However, the Raymond James survey shows how

far this once-dominant smartphone maker has to go.

via AllThingsD