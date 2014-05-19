Microsoft Surface Pro 3 to Start at $799 (Report)

A day before its official launch, the rumored specs and pricing for Microsoft's newest Surface Pro tablet have apparently been leaked. The third generation of Microsoft's Windows 8 tablet will feature a larger screen size, smaller bezel, and will start at $799, according to WPCentral.

The least expensive version will cost $799 will feature an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Next, a $999 model will have an Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB and a 128GB SSD. (That's the same price as the updated 13-inch MacBook Air).

A $1,299 model will also have a Core i5 processor, but 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. For $1,549, consumers will get an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and for $1,949, the SSD will be bumped to 512GB.

As a result of its larger size--educated guesses put it at 12 inches, as opposed to 10.6 inches for the Surface Pro 2--Microsoft will also announce four new Type covers (Black, Cyan, Purple, and Red) to accommodate the new tablet.

If, as the rumors suggest, the Surface Pro 3's display is a larger 11 or 12 inches, it would be going where others have gone before, most recently the Sony VAIO Tap 11, the Acer Aspire P3-171, and the Samsung ATIV Smart PC 700T. However, those systems all used third-generation Intel processors, and presumably had worse battery life than the upcoming Surface Pro 3. Regardless of endurance, it remains to be seen if consumers will flock to tablets larger than 10 inches in size.

In addition to the larger Surface Pro 3, there have also been rumors of a smaller Surface Mini, which would presumably have an 8-inch screen and compete with such devices as the Lenovo ThinkPad 8 and the Acer Iconia W4.

Stay tuned for our full coverage of Microsoft's Surface event tomorrow.