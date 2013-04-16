Study: iPhones Shop More Than Android Phones

iPhone owners are more likely to shop from their smartphone than Android users, according to a new study from research firm Arbitron. According to the study, 68 percent of iPhone users have used mobile apps for shopping, compared to 44 percent of Android users.

Naturally, iPhone users also spent more time using those same apps, with iPhone users wasting 105 minutes per month versus Android users' 88 minutes per month. The most commonly used app by either set was eBay, with roughly 14.3 percent of users accessing the service through their smartphones.

Apple's Passbook was garnered 8.1 percent of users. Google's Wallet app, however, didn't even make the cut. However, there is a relatively small number of locations that accept Google's payment service.

Users who shop via their mobile browsers overwhelmingly visited Amazon.com, at 35 percent. Roughly 28 percent of smartphone users did their mobile shopping through Google. What the study doesn't take into account are sales made through the Google Play store or Apple's App Store. It's equally interesting to see that services such as Square, which allow for users to make purchases through a vendor's iPhone or iPad, aren't mentioned in the study.