Steve Jobs: Politicians, Celebrities, and Luminaries React

The news of Apple Co-Founder and former CEO Steve Jobs' death has touched everyone from presidents to reality TV stars. Here are some of the most memorable things people have had to say about the visionary behind the Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, and many other world-changing tech products.

"The world rarely sees someone who has had the profound impact Steve has had, the effects of which will be felt for many generations to come. For those of us lucky enough to get to work with him, it’s been an insanely great honor. I will miss Steve immensely." -- Bill Gates (Source: The Gates Notes)

"The world has lost a visionary. And there may be no greater tribute to Steve’s success than the fact that much of the world learned of his passing on a device he invented." -- President Barack Obama (Source: White House Blog)

"From the earliest days of Google, whenever Larry and I sought inspiration for vision and leadership, we needed to look no farther than Cupertino. Steve, your passion for excellence is felt by anyone who has ever touched an Apple product (including the macbook I am writing this on right now)." -- Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin (Source: Google+)

"He always seemed to be able to say in very few words what you actually should have been thinking before you thought it. His focus on the user experience above all else has always been an inspiration to me. He was very kind to reach out to me as I became CEO of Google and spend time offering his advice and knowledge even though he was not at all well." -- Google CEO Larry Page (Source: Google+)

"Steve, thank you for being a mentor and a friend. Thanks for showing that what you build can change the world. I will miss you." -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Source: Facebook)

"Sometimes, not always, he’d invite me in to see certain big products before he unveiled them to the world. He may have done the same with other journalists. We’d meet in a giant boardroom, with just a few of his aides present, and he’d insist — even in private — on covering the new gadgets with cloths and then uncovering them like the showman he was, a gleam in his eye and passion in his voice." -- Journalist Walt Mossberg (Source: All Things D)

"With astonishing regularity, Jobs did something that few people accomplish even once: he reinvented entire industries. He did it with ones that were new, like PCs, and he did it with ones that were old, such as music. And his pace only accelerated over the years." -- Journalist Harry McCracken (Source: Time)

"America lost a genius who will be remembered with Edison and Einstein, and whose ideas will shape the world for generations to come. Again and again over the last four decades, Steve Jobs saw the future and brought it to life long before most people could even see the horizon." -- New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg (Source: mikebloomberg.com)

"Everything good I have done, I have done on a Mac." -- John Hodgman, who played the PC in the "I'm a Mac" commercials (Source: Twitter)

"Steve jobs is an inspiration to American entrepreneurs. He will be missed." -- Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney (Source: Twitter)

"Steve Jobs was a great California innovator who demonstrated what a totally independent and creative mind can accomplish. Few people have made such a powerful and elegant imprint on our lives." -- California Governor Jerry Brown (Source: CA.gov)

"Today the world lost a visionary leader, the technology industry lost an iconic legend and I lost a friend and fellow founder. The legacy of Steve Jobs will be remembered for generations to come." -- Dell CEO Michael Dell (Source: TwitLonger)

"iRIP, Steve Jobs. Thank you for making incredible things, so we can live in the future." -- Actor and Geek Icon Wil Wheaton (Source: Twitter)

"Steve Jobs was an iconic entrepreneur and businessman whose impact on technology was felt beyond Silicon Valley. He will be remembered for the innovation he brought to market and the inspiration he brought to the world." -- HP CEO Meg Whitman (Source: HP.com)

"We have all surfed on the wake of Steve Jobs ship. Now we must learn to sail, but we will never forget our skipper." -- Actor Ashton Kutcher (Source: Twitter)

"Even though I never met him, I'm feeling the loss of Steve Jobs on a very personal level." -- Actor Levar Burton (Source: Twitter)

"It was an honor to have a man who is extremely focused on quality and doing things in his own way approve of our work here. Especially with all the typos I make on a daily basis." -- Former Gizmodo Editor Brian Lam (Source: The Wirecutter)