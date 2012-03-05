Spotted at CeBIT: Pink Samsung Galaxy Note (hitting Germany in two months)

Here's a fun first glimpse from the Samsung booth at CeBIT here in Hannover: a pink Galaxy Note that will make its way to the German market in about two months. No word on when it will hit the states, but considering that it's a pink Galaxy Note, we think it's safe to say it will.

Unfortunately, the pink model on hand was just a dummy, so we were only able to compare its form factor and finish with the Galaxy Note in white. Same dimensions, of course; the main difference here is a more textured finish on the pink Note's back.