SpoonFed Mobile Episode No. 1: The New iPad, Android Update Blues, and 5 Best Ultrabooks

I'm happy to announce SpoonFed Mobile, a new video show dedicated to bringing you the best and worst in mobile tech each week. From my unique take on the hottest new gear and apps, to answering those burning questions, SpoonFed Mobile will keep you up to speed on everything mobile. This week, I'll give you my impressions of the new iPad (and its 4G drawbacks). Plus, I delve into those incessant Android Ice Cream Sandwich delays and count down my five favorite Ultrabooks.

Over time, we'll be adding all sorts of new segments, including interviews with top mobile executives, quick product test drives and more. So sit back and enjoy, and feel free to tell us what you'd like to see in future episodes.