The New Xperia ZR Operates Underwater Up to 5 Feet Deep

Sony's new Android smartphone, the 4.6-inch Xperia ZR, won't mind joining you by the pool this summer. This upcoming device boasts a feature uncommon to most smartphones: The ZR can be submerged in up to 5 feet of water. Sony shows off underwater HD video recording in a new ad, with two swimmers gliding across the screen before showing off the phone's specifications.

The Xperia ZR is slightly smaller than the 5-inch Sony Xperia Z, which can also be submerged but can't go deeper than 3.3 feet. But the Xperia Z has a higher-quality display, 1080p versus the smaller Xperia ZR's 720p screen, both of which are powered by the Mobile Bravia Engine 2. Both have a 1.5-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 2GB of RAM and a 13-megapixel camera. The Xperia ZR is LTE-ready and runs Android 4.1, one notch lower than the most current version of Jelly Bean.

Like most other waterproof gadgets, the Xperia ZR requires all ports and covers to be firmly closed before submerging, meaning you may not be protected against a push into the pool from a (now) former friend.

The Xperia ZR will be available globally in Q2, but there aren't yet any details as to the pricing.