Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet Wows With Lightweight Design, Attractive Display

If you thought the iPad Air was the slickest tablet around, think again. Sony’s newly announced Xperia Z2 Tablet boasts a super slim, extremely lightweight design that could very well give Apple’s slate stiff competition.

Sony claims that its new flagship tablet is the thinnest waterproof slate on the market at 0.25 inches thin. This is just a hair sleeker than the iPad Air, which measures 0.29-inches slim. Powered by a 2.3-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor loaded with 3GB of RAM, the Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet should have no problem zipping through demanding apps and seamlessly streaming video.

MORE: Top 10 Tablets Available Now

The Xperia Z2 Tablet’s most striking feature is undoubtedly its feathery build. Both the Wi-Fi only configuration and the LTE-enabled edition weigh less than a pound (0.9 lbs vs. 0.96 lbs), while the iPad Air weighs 1.05 pounds. During our hands-on session with the Xperia Z2 we had no issue holding the device in one hand for an extended period of time. The black version of the Z2 that we demoed sports a soft-touch rear panel that looks and feels premium, but unfortunately it was quick to catch fingerprints. Still, the soft touch back provided a sturdy grip that made it easy to hold the tablet comfortably with one hand. The tablet will also be available in white, but Sony tells us this version doesn’t have the same soft-touch back.

The new waterproof and dustproof slate is equipped with a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display. Although it’s not quite as dazzling as the iPad Air’s 2048 x 1538 Retina display, the Xperia Z2 Tablet’s screen seemed bright and vibrant during our session. When watching a brief clip of the film “Elysium,” the Xperia Z2 Tablet’s Triluminous screen impressed us with its eye-popping color and level of detail. Sony touts the Xperia Z2 Tablet as an optimal home entertainment device, and with its attractive 1080p display we’re expecting it to deliver on that idea.

Like Sony’s other devices in the Xperia family, the Z2 Tablet comes with the company’s custom UI skinned over Android. Our specific demo unit was running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean, which is a generation behind the newest KitKat edition. Sony houses its collection of media apps on the main home screen, which include its Walkman music app, its movie player app and an Album app where the camera roll is stored. All three apps sport an attractive and extremely visual design. The movie player, for instance, plays a clip of a film from your library at the top of the screen while the rest of your collection is displayed in tiles.

Sony hasn’t announced how much the Xperia Z2 Tablet will cost when it launches in March, but we’re looking forward to bringing you our full review soon.