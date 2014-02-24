Waterproof Sony Xperia Z2 Shoots 4K Video, Packs Snapdragon 801

Sony just unveiled its Xperia Z1s smartphone at CES 2014, but the company is already introducing a new flagship smartphone to be released in March. The Xperia Z2 is capable of shooting 4K video and packs a roaring Snapdragon 801 processor, a 20.7-megapixel camera and a 5.2-inch display.

Keeping with the Xperia moniker, the Z2 is also a fully waterproof smartphone. The device's Snapdragon 801 CPU comes equipped with four Krait cores and 3GB of RAM, which is slightly more memory than the 2GB of RAM available on the Z1s. Sony's newest handset also gets a beefier 3,200 mAh battery than the Z1s, which features a 3,000 mAh battery.

As is the case with its previous Xperia flagships, Sony is touting the Z2's camera and camcorder as its standout features. The Z2 gets the same 20.7-MP shooter as the Z1s, but its camcorder is capable of capturing 4K footage when the phone is switched to Enhanced Video Mode. Sony is also including a Movie Creator app that lets users crop footage and insert slowdown effects within the video.

Xperia Z2 buyers will also get the full range of apps that Sony included in its previous handset, including the PlayStation app, the What's New app for movie, music and game recommendations, the PlayMemories Online cloud-based photo and video sync service, the Walkman music app and TrackID TV.

Sony has yet to announce pricing for the Xperia Z2, but we're expecting to hear more as its March release date approaches.