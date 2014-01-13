Sony May Cheat On Android With Windows Phone for Future Handsets

Nokia may dominate the Windows Phone space at the moment, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for others to edge in. Sony has reportedly said that it’s looking into the possibility of releasing a handset running on Microsoft’s mobile software, which seems to be part of a larger effort on Sony’s part to move away from reliance on one platform.

Pierre Perron, head of Sony Mobile Europe, told TechRadar that Sony is currently exploring other options, although no plans have been confirmed.

“We don’t want to be a single OS manufacturer,” Perron said according to the report. “I don’t think it’s a viable position in the long term.”

Perron added that Sony is specifically in discussions with Microsoft on bringing a mobile device to the Windows Phone ecosystem.

“Working with Microsoft is an interesting proposition for us in the PC environment, and we continue our engagement with them,” the Sony executive said. “We are exploring this as part of our discussion in the mobile space too. One thing is using the platform [Windows Phone] itself and another is ‘what can we deliver on top of it?’”

Perron’s recent words further fuel rumors that have been circulating for years. Back in 2012, a Sony Windows Phone 7 prototype nicknamed “Julie” surfaced online, and Perron also previously revealed that Sony had been working with Microsoft on mobile products in 2012. Sony’s line of Xperia smartphones have been Android-exclusive since the company launched its Xperia X1 Windows Phone-powered handset in 2008.

