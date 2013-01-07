Sony Updates VAIO T Series 14, Launches VAIO T Series 15 with Touch Screens

At CES 2013, Sony refreshed its VAIO T Series 14 Ultrabook with Windows 8 and a touch screen, and announced the new VAIO T Series 15, which will have a full HD touch-screen display.

Stylistically, both look virtually the same as VAIO T Series notebooks from last year (such as the VAIO T Series 13 Ultrabook, Sony's first). They have an angular magnesium and aluminum chassis.

When they become available in the spring, the T Series 15 will start at around $950; the T Series 14 will start at $800. For the latter, that's not much more than the current T Series 14, which starts at $669 on Sony's site with an Intel Core i3-3217U processor, 4GB of RAM and a 320GB hard drive with a 32GB SSD cache.