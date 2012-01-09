Sony Debuts Wi-Fi Enabled Bloggie Live & Rugged Bloggie Sport

The quest to innovate in pocket camcorders is vital to the survival of the species in a land of smartphones that take 1080p video with the flick of a finger. Sony's answer to the problem? Two sweet new additions to their Bloggie line: the Bloggie Live and the Bloggie Sport.

The Bloggie Live is pocket camcorder with a very responsive 3-inch touchscreen that's Wi-Fi-enabled for easy, near-instant uploading to Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, Picasa, DailyMotion, and Sony's PlayMemories Online service. If near-instant isn't fast enough for you, there's the option to live-stream your life via Qik. It also functions as a 12.8 megapixel camera. It's awesome and works surprisingly well, as we learned in our review of the Bloggie Live. It's available starting today for $249.

The Bloggie Sport is the ready-for-action pocket camcorder. It shoots full 1920 x 1080p HD video as well as 5 megapixel still shots. It features a 2.7-inch touchscreen LCD and is waterproof in up to 16 feet of water for an hour. It's also shockproof and can easily withstand a 5-foot drop. As if that wasn't enough, this bad boy is also dustproof for taking on biking trails or to the beach. Sony expects this camcorder to spend a good amount of time in the sea, so it includes an "Underwater Mode," the adjusts the camera's white balance so that the deep blue sea doesn't look unnaturally blue. The Bloggie Sport with 4GB of memory will run you $180 when it debuts in February.

Read our review of the Bloggie Live here and check out our gallery of the Bloggie Sport below.