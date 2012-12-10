Snapseed Finally Comes to Android

Android users, rejoice! Popular photo editing app Snapseed, which previously was only available on iOS, has finally come to Android. Even better, the app, previously $4.99, is now free on both programs. The reasoning behind the app's expansion to Android?

The maker of Snapseed, Nik Software, was acquired by Google this fall. Snapseed was praised on iOS for its wide array of filters, intuitive touch controls and robust sharing capabilities, and the Android version is pretty much identical. Plus, Snapseed is pretty easy to use, with simple editing tools such as a one-tap auto correct tool, crop and rotate as well as selective adjust, which lets users define and adjust control points within an image. You can download Snapseed through Apple's App Store or Google Play.