Smartphone Madness 2014: ASUS Padfone X vs. Sony Xperia Z2

We're getting down to the nitty gritty now. As we enter the Penultimate 4, we're faced with your favorite four phones. And today two of those face each other in a battle to the death. The ASUS Padfone X and the Sony Xperia Z2 have both defeated valiant foes in the first two rounds of competition, but only one can move on to the finals. You have between now and 4/4 at 9 a.m.EST to pick your champion.

After defeating the LG G Pro 2 and Nokia X, the ASUS Padfone X is a unique contender in this competition. It truly is a hybrid device, mixing a tablet with a smartphone. Coming to AT&T, this device pairs a 5-inch Android KitKat handset with a 9-inch tablet -- and both sport full HD displays. The carrier will sell this hybrid with LTE Advanced, HD Voice and Isis mobile payment system support. But is that enough to take down Sony's flagship?

MORE: 25 Best Android Apps

It beat the Nokia Lumia 1020 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 to get here, so we're betting the Sony Xperia Z2 has no intention of going home. But, that'll be in your hands, dear reader. One trick up this smartphone's sleeve is its waterproof exterior. But it also sports a 3,000 mAh battery, a 2.3-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 CPU and an Adreno 330 GPU, which should add up to some pretty impressive performance. Oh, and did we mention the 20.7-megapixel main camera on the back for shooting 4K video?

Now you have to choose: fabulous phablet hybrid or super-powered super shooter? There can be only one, so pick wisely. You have until April 4th at 9 a.m. EST to make your selection.

[polldaddy poll=7932905]