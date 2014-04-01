Smartphone Madness 2014: YotaPhone vs. HTC One M8

If you found Kentucky's win over Michigan surprising, you're also probably floored that the YotaPhone came out ahead of the iPhone 5c in round one. The brand new HTC One M8 that was fully revealed last week also had a big win over the Huawei Ascend Mate 2. Before you choose between these two existing champions (any time between now a 4/2 at 9 a.m. EST) let's dig into the reasons for each one's success.

The Android-powered YotaPhone is anything but boring. It's a groundbreaking device thanks to its always-on, touchscreen E Ink display on the back panel. This allows you to check notifications, news, shopping lists, maps, sports scores and so much more without unlocking or using battery life. On the front this smartphone's got a fully-respectable 5-inch, 1080p AMOLED display, and under the hood you'll find a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU with 2GB of RAM. We would have expected the extra screen to add weight, but at 4.9 ounces it remains lighter than mainstream smartphones.

MORE: 10 Best Android Apps You're Not Using

The HTC One M8 is arguably the best Android device to hit the market in some time. For instance, it sports a gorgeous all-metal design, thunderous speakers and a beautiful, 1920 x 1080-pixel Super LCD 3 display. The performance numbers on our benchmarks were remarkable, and the 9 hours and 52 minutes of battery endurance make it one of the longest lasting smartphones around. It's tough to find things not to love about this handset.

So, which way will your Android devotion sway in today's tournament? You have between now and 4/2 at 9 a.m. EST to pick a side and determine who will move on to the Penultimate 4. Cast your votes now!

[polldaddy poll=7929490]