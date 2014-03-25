Smartphone Madness 2014: LG G Flex vs. Nokia Lumia 1020

Smartphone Madness keeps rolling on as we enter game 7. Nokia's Lumia 1020 is going to have to face one heck of a curve ball, in the form of the LG G Flex. Voting is open now (see poll below), and will remain open until 3/26/14 at 9 a.m. EST. But before you vote you should know a few things about these two handsets.

The Android-powered LG G Flex is uniquely shaped with a curved design with a rear-facing power button. It also sports the first flexible and self-healing exterior. Inside is similarly impressive, thanks to its 2.3-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB of RAM. We recorded generally zippy performance on our benchmarks and took some stunning photos with the built-in 13-megapixel shooter. But will that be enough to swap Nokia fans?

The Lumia 1020 is definitely no slouch in the photography department. The 41-MP sensor and Carl Zeiss optics allows you to take the sharpest photos ever taken with a phone and the preloaded Pro Camera app offers up even more creative control. Add in the optional Camera Grip and you can almost get a DSLR-like experience from a Windows Phones.

So who will you vote for? It's time to decide, or rather some time between now and 3/26/14 at 9 a.m. EST.

