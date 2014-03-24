Smartphone Madness 2014: BlackBerry Z30 vs. Nexus 5

Last week saw some surprising victories (we're looking at you YotaPhone) and some amazing losses (both Samsung Galaxy phones and iPhones are out). It's almost as though Cincinnati and Duke got knocked out; oh wait, they did. This week the nail biting, buzzer beating competition continues. And almost none promises more drama than today's match between the BlackBerry Z30 and the Google Nexus 5.

Polls will be open for 23 hours, closing at 9 a.m. EST on 3/25. But before you pick your champion, lets learn a few things about each phone. Some might call the BlackBerry an aging veteran ready for retirement. Still others would say the Z30 injects the company with a new boldness. We found the stereo speakers to be high quality, the touch screen keyboard was excellent and we appreciated the impressive multitasking ability. However, it's the 25 hours of mixed battery life that most caught our eye. However, if that will be enough to overcome its steep competition in the Nexus 5 is all in your hands.

Google's Nexus 5 will offer the very latest Android OS to any true devotee of the operating system, which is a key selling point. Plus, it's specs offer it some pretty zippy performance. We like the eye-to-grip soft-touch design, bright HD screen and that you can get it unlocked for cheaper ($349 for 16GB) than much of its competition.

All that adds up to spur an unenviable task of choosing a winner. Both the Nexus 5 and the BlackBerry Z30 offer their pros, but only one can move on to the Aristocratic 8. And that decision is all yours. Polls will remain open from now until 9 a.m. EST on 3/25. Now, go vote!

[polldaddy poll=7901103]