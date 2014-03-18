Smartphone Madness 2014: Galaxy S5 vs. Moto X

Day 2 of this year's annual Smartphone Madness tournament sees two popular Android contenders go head to head. Due later this spring, the Samsung Galaxy S5 is a phone with a big legacy to live up to, while the Motorola Moto X puts a unique spin on user interaction. Which of these two powerhouses deserves to move on to the next round is all in your hands. The poll opens for voting now, and will remain so until Wednesday, March 19 at 9 a.m. EST. But before you pick your favorite, let's meet the competition.

While it's true that we've not yet reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S5, we did get to spend some time with this 5.2-inch flagship at Mobile World Congress. We were pleased to see the bevy of useful features included, such as the high-speed camera, heart-rate monitor and fingerprint reader. Of course, the beautiful 1920 x 1080 super AMOLED display doesn't hurt, and neither does the 2.5-GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 CPU. The textured and dotted back evokes the basketball tourney that inspired this competition in the first place, but that doesn't mean the Motorola Moto X can be counted out.

Earning 4 stars on our review of the Motorola Moto X, this Android smartphone has a few tricks of its own. It features a more compact 4.7-inch screen, as well as touchless voice controls that can help you save time. We enjoyed generally zippy performance, thanks to the built-in 1.7-GHz dual core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 CPU with a quad-core Adreno 320 GPU. Plus, the AT&T version of this puppy also offers the Moto Maker, which means you can customize your phone at purchase so you get the exact color combinations you want.

So, which one deserves your love? The shot clock is running and it's time to make your selection. You have between now and Wednesday 3/19 at 9 a.m. EST, so vote and spread the word.

