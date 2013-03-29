Smartphone Madness 2013: Nokia Lumia 920 vs. Samsung Galaxy S4

We are very close to finalizing the Penultimate 4, now that the Google Nexus 4 has joined the HTC One and BlackBerry Z10. All that's left is for you, sports/smartphone fans, to decide between the Windows Phone 8-powered Nokia Lumia 920 and the much-talked-about Samsung Galaxy S4. Whether we have a three-way Android vs. BlackBerry finals is all up to you and your votes.

The Nokia Lumia line is no stranger to the finals of Smartphone Madness. Last year the Nokia Lumia 900 took home the crown. So far, in our competition, the Lumia 920 has proven itself a fierce competitor. In Game 4, the Lumia 920 handily took down the largely unknown Lenovo IdeaPhone K900 with 97.8 percent of the vote. We attribute a lot of that fan support to the Editors' Choice award-winning device's slick and colorful design, superb PureView camera, eye-popping 4.5-inch HD screen, integrated wireless charging and Nokia’s useful preloaded apps. But the S4 competitor is ready to pounce.

[polldaddy poll=6999320]

The Samsung Galaxy S4 is easily one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. That's because this 5-inch device packs in more innovative features than any other device. For instance, you can capture videos and photos using the front and back cameras simultaneously, and use hand gestures to do everything from answer calls to skip songs. We also love the 5-inch Super AMOLED display, which fits inside a slimmer and lighter design than the Galaxy S III. Plus, this quad-core Android flagship will be available on all the major carriers.

It's time to show your team spirit. Are you a Windows Phone 8 die-hard or an Android fanatic? The voting starts now and will go on until Monday, April 1st at 9 a.m. EST. That's when we'll start the semi-final round between the Google Nexus 4 and the BlackBerry Z10. Stay tuned!