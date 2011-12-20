Skype Plays Santa, Offering Free Wi-Fi at Over 50 Airports

Flying is inevitably stressful come this time of year, but Skype's on hand to make your airport experience a little more pleasant.

Starting tomorrow, December 21st, through December 27th, the company will offer travelers at more than 50 U.S. airports one free hour of Wi-Fi access. To take advantage of this holiday freebie, you'll need to have Skype installed on your Mac or PC, or the Skype WiFi app for your iOS device. Users in supported locations will be able to make free voice or video calls through the service, which should certainly come in handy considering the holiday tradition of flight delays and cancellations.

To find out if an airport is part of Skype's promotion, check the map on the company's blog (and above) or simply log into your account. The app will tell you if you're in a location with a supported hotspot.

