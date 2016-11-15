Skype For Web No Longer Requires an Account

Microsoft is making it easier than ever to start a Skype conversation with anyone, whether or not they have an account. The latest update to Skype.com lets users chat with guests who don't have profiles or who simply don't want to sign up.

All you have to do is go to Skype.com and click "Start a Conversation." You type in your name, it creates the chat with its own unique link that you can send to friends or colleagues. They don't need to use an account either. You can invite up to 300 people in a text chat or up to 25 on voice or video calls.

This is free, so of course there's a catch: The conversation only lasts for 24 hours, so you won't be able to go through your post history afterwards. You also won't be able to use Skype Transtator or call phone numbers with the service; those still require you to have a Skype account.

Skype has an uphill battle to climb in the face of messaging apps like iMessage, WhatsApp, Google Hangouts and Facebok Messenger. Microsoft will have to convince users that it's worth sharing a link via another service that could already start text chats and video calls to use Skype without an account.

Image Credit: Agenurfotograin / Shutterstock

