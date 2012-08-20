Samsung Video Teases Galaxy Note 2 Ahead of August 29 Unveiling

Despite some concerns about its massive size, high demand for the original 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note proved that bigger can indeed be better in the smartphone realm -- so much so, in fact, that Samsung is expected to introduce a new, improved and possibly even larger Galaxy Note 2 at the IFA exhibition in Berlin on August 29th.

Although it never mentions the Galaxy Note 2 by name, the company released a slick teaser video last night that highlights the artistic potential unlocked by the phone's S Pen stylus, with director Wim Wenders marveling at "all the things you can do in the blink of an eye on such a small and light thing." It's an interesting 38 seconds to be sure, but the whimsical video doesn't dive into hard details about the phone. While Samsung has kept mum about Galaxy Note 2 specs, rumors of the phablet's alleged build have hit the web.

The reports say the Galaxy Note 2 will have a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an HD resolution, similar to the first Galaxy Note. The phone is expected to get a big boost under the hood with an upgrade to a quad-core Samsung Exynos processor similar to the one found in the Samsung Galaxy S III, paired with an ARM Mail-400 GPU; the original Galaxy Note had a 1.5-GHz dual-core processor. Picture fans rejoice: the well-performing 8MP camera found in the original Galaxy Note is said to be receiving an upgrade, too.

The rest of the build is rumored to largely follow the Galaxy S III's lead, with 4G LTE, 2GB of RAM, and a bevy of improved Samsung software, including the various S Pen apps. The design of the device is also expected to somewhat mirror the Galaxy S III, and the Galaxy Note 2 could be lighter than the original Galaxy Note. It's unknown if the phone will run Android ICS or Jelly Bean.

Samsung has been saying we should expect "Something big" on September 1st. With the large-screened Galaxy Note 2 being announced on August 29th, could that "Something big" be the availability of the new phone? We'll know before long.

Spec rumors via PhoneArena and GottaBeMobile