Samsung Rumored to Launch Four Tablets in Early 2014

Samsung appears to have some tricks up its sleeves for the first quarter of 2014. According to a report by SamMobile.com, the Korean electronics giant is prepping four new tablets for release in early 2014. That tablets will reportedly be available in multiple sizes ranging from the long-rumored 7-inch Galaxy Tab 3 Lite to 12.2-inch and 13.3-inch versions of its Galaxy Note tablets.

The Galaxy Tab 3 Lite is expected to make its debut at CES in January or Mobile World Congress the following month and should offer entry-level specs at a very low price. The Galaxy Note 12.2 is said to sport a -- you guessed it -- 12.2-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, as well as an Exynos 5 octa-core processor. The 12.2-inch Note was last seen passing through the FCC in November, which would put it on track for a January or February reveal.

MORE: Tablet Buyers' Guide 2013: 5 Questions to Ask Before You Buy

Much less is known about the rumored 13.3-inch Note, though it could show its face along side the Note 12.2-inch and would likely have equally impressive specs. According to Sammobile, the 13-3-inch tablet could also be a dual-boot Android/Windows device.

It wouldn't be unheard of for Samsung to flood the market with various devices from a single product line. The company currently offers five variants of its popular Galaxy S4 and two different phablets including the Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Mega. So a few more entries into its Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Note lines certainly doesn't seem out of the ordinary. We'll learn more about these possible devices as we get closer to CES and MWC, so stay tuned.

via: SamMobile