Samsung Slaps iPhone 5 with Patent Lawsuit

Samsung's bouncing back from its devastating $1 billion courtroom loss to Apple with both fists swinging. While Judge Lucy Koh was busy lifting the preliminary sales injunction against the Galaxy Tab 10.1 late last night, the Korean company was busy filing a request to add the iPhone 5 to a second upcoming lawsuit, claiming that the handset violates eight Samsung patents: Two 3G standards patents and six feature-focused utility patents.

The current lawsuit already targets various offerings in the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch product lines, and in its court filing, Samsung alleges that the iPhone 5 "has the same accused functionality as the previously accused versions of the iPhone."

"We have always preferred to compete in the marketplace with our innovative products, rather than in a courtroom," a Samsung representative told TechCrunch. "However, Apple continues to take aggressive legal action that will restrict market competition. Under these circumstances, we have little recourse but to take the steps necessary to protect our innovations and intellectual property rights.”

Despite earlier rumblings from Samsung, the iPhone 5 infringement claims don't include any patents pertaining to 4G LTE technology.

We won't know if presiding Judge Paul Grewal will allow the late addition until all parties meet for a November 6th hearing, though the request will likely be approved. Apple is alleging that more than 20 Samsung devices infringe its patents in the same case.