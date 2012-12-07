Samsung Launches 0.5-Ounce Galaxy Muse MP3 Player

Samsung has found a way to revitalize the MP3 player with the new Samsung Galaxy Muse. At just 1.7 x 1.25 x 0.5 inches and .5 ounces, the Muse enables music lovers to access the tunes they love without carrying a smartphone or heavy media player.

Available in Pebble Blue or Marble White, the $49.99 player works has 4GB of storage and six hours of play time. Capacitive controls for forward, back, shuffle and pause are displayed prominently on the front. As far as sound, Samsung is promising "deep bass and enhanced tones" using its SoundAlive audio technology.

The Muse works in concert with Samsung Galaxy S III and Galaxy Note II devices using the free Muse Sync App from the Google Play store. Once the app is downloaded, users can transfer selected tracks from a smartphone to the Muse via the included connector cable. In addition to syncing music the app also check available storage space and battery life.

The Muse's lightweight frame will appeal to gym-rats that don't want to wear an unsightly armband holster or people looking for a portable, easy to use MP3 player.