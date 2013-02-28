Samsung Invites NYC to Galaxy S IV Launch In Times Square

Be ready 4 #TheNextGalaxy @timessquarenyc #UNPACKED twitter.com/SamsungMobile/… — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 28, 2013

Just a few days ago we learned that Samsung would unveil its Galaxy S IV at a March 14 press event, and now the company is inviting all of New York City to take part in the launch festivities. On Thursday, Samsung sent out a message via Twitter to allure Galaxy fans to Times Square in about two weeks.

We’ve been speculating for quite some time that Samsung would launch its Galaxy S3 successor on March 14, and the company’s mobile chief JK Shin finally came forward on Monday to offer confirmation. The handset is rumored to come packed with a 2-GHz quad-core processor, a 4.9-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel touch screen display, a 13-megapixel camera, and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean right out of the box.

Although Samsung plans to unveil its next-generation Galaxy phone on March 14, rumors indicate that it won’t be available in the U.S. until May. Coincidentally, this is around the same time Google plans to hold its annual I/O developers conference, where the next Key Lime Pie flavor of Android is expected to be revealed. Of course, we probably won’t see Android 5.0 on most Android-powered devices besides the Nexus family for quite some time, but hopefully Samsung’s flagship will be next in line.