Samsung Galaxy Tab S May Get Fingerprint Reader and More

Samsung is reportedly working on a new tablet line that will come with the world's first 2560 x 1440-pixel AMOLED display, a fingerprint reader and an octa-core processor. Dubbed the Galaxy Tab S line, the slates are expected to come in 8.5-inch and 10.5-inch variants. This line joins the existing Galaxy Note and Galaxy Tab tablets from Samsung.

No release date for the new editions have been revealed, but according to SamMobile, the tablets will be offered with Wi-Fi-only and LTE connectivity options. The Tab S' fingerprint reader is said to operate in the same way as the Galaxy S5'. Users will be able to unlock the tablet, open apps, use PayPal and more.

Aesthetically, the Tab S line is expected to include a dimpled rear panel like that found on the Galaxy S5. SamMobile says the tablet line will also come loaded with Samsung's own octa-core Exynos 5 processor and get 3GB of RAM. Around back will be an 8-megapixel camera, which will be paired with a 2.1-megapixel shooter up front.

Though the Tab S line looks intriguing, we're also still not quite sold on the necessity of having a 2560 x 1440 resolution screen on a tablet. There still aren't many apps or even movies available that can take advantage of such a display, which means you'll still be seeing things in 1080p. We'll keep you updated with any more information we find on the Tab S series.

via: SamMobile