Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 Headed to Sprint's 4G LTE Network

Sprint announced today that it will soon be adding Samsung's Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 to its lineup of 4G LTE devices. The Tab stays relatively unchanged from its original Wi-Fi only iteration, with the exception of its processor, which, like the AT&T version, gets bumped from a 1.2-GHz dual-core TI OMAP 4430 chip to a 1.5-GHz Qualcomm MSM8960 dual-core processor.Beyond the processor, the tablet is the same Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 we previously reviewed. It'll run on Android Ice Cream Sandwich and come packed with Google's suite of apps, as well as Samsung's Media Hub and AllShare services. Cameras include the same 3-megapixel rear-facing unit around back and a VGA shooter up front.

The Tab's 7,000 mAh battery will also be carried over to the new Sprint LTE version, which means if you're running LTE for a long time, you'll experience shorter battery life than the 9 hours 59 minutes we recorded with the Wi-Fi only version.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, so stay tuned for more information.